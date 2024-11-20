As you step into the shoes of the lonely stalker, Skif, and begin exploring the dangerous, albeit endlessly fascinating, Chornobyl Inclusion Zone in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, it likely won’t take long for you to become over encumbered. Looting ammo, weapons, and food from those you cross paths with quickly adds up.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To be an efficient stalker, you’ll want to do something about your carry weight capacity as soon as the issue arises, otherwise your stamina will suffer. Sometimes, all it takes to alleviate the load is eating a can of food from your rucksack, but other times, you’ll need to head back to a settlement and practice your organizational skills. To help you spark joy with everything in your backpack, here’s how to increase carry weight capacity in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

How to increase carry weight capacity in Stalker 2

There are a couple of ways in which you can increase your carry weight capacity in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and you likely won’t be happy to know that most of these - aside from simply offloading your junk - require a fair bit of effort or money.

First things first, you can organize your inventory and offload items you don’t need into your personal stash, or sell them to a Trader.

Image credit: GSC Game World/VG247

For example, you’ll find plenty of ammunition around the Zone, but you won’t necessarily need all of it at the same time - especially once you find one or two weapons you start to rely on. Offload all weapons and ammo types that you do not need, and if you don’t think you’ll use them again, sell them.

Make sure you aren’t going overboard on items such as food and drink either. These are light items, but they can quickly add up, and you don’t exactly need 40+ sausages on you at all times.

After clearing your inventory of any junk or unneeded items, the next thing you can do to aid with your carry weight capacity is upgrade your weapons and armor with a Technician. Some upgrades allow you to decrease the weight of your armor or guns, meaning you’ll have more room for other important gear that you find while exploring.

Certain weapon and armor upgrades with a Technician can reduce the weight of your gear dramatically. | Image credit: GSC Game World/VG247

Last, but not least, the third and final method of increasing your carry weight capacity is by finding semi-randomly spawning artifacts that allow you to do so. For example, the Goldfish and Fly Trap artifacts will increase how much Skif is able to carry.

For more on Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, take a look at all artifacts across the Zone, and all the anomalies you ought to try and avoid.