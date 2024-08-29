Squirrel With A Gun's PC release has been commemorated by a day-long stream of real life squirrels doing squirrel things in someone's garden

Squirrel with a Gun, that game about squirrels with guns, releases on PC today, August 29, and its developers have decided to commemorate this by allowing its Steam page to play host to a day-long livestream or real squirrels mucking about. As of wrioting, it's still going, and it's pretty cool.

If you're out of the loop, Squirrel With A Gun has gone from ">a thing that just made for fun Twitter videos a few years ago to a thing that's now actually coming out on PC and console, and it's about exactly what you'd have expected, as well as some platforming you might not have.

To celebrate this being the day the game unlocks on Steam and the Epic Store, its developers have elected to throw a livestreamed party for some actual squirrels, with help from a Youtube channel called, Backyard Buddies, which basically looks like it's doing the whole Springwatch thing of letting you watch animals just live their lives. Yep, call your aunt and uncle who own 15 million birdfeeders and take in hedgehogs, the games are catering to them now.

We've embedded the brodcast below, so hopefully you can take a look for yourself, but there are some areas set up for the squirrels to mess about in, which have some little plastic guns in them, because video game. The one I'm currently watching has a toy car with and assault rifle on it sitting next to a food bowl, and the stream's cutting back and fourth btween that and a larger garden area with multiple food stops - one of which is sitting next to a revolver - in it and a massive sniper rifle.

Overall, the squirrels seem pretty unnvered by the presence of the firarms, and they're just doing regual squirrel things, which is pretty decent. For example, I just watched some sniff another down where its tail meets its bum. The other squirrel didn't seem too pleased, as it scampered away. Ahh, nature.

Since, to the best of my knowledge, Steam dev broadcasts of this nature aren't kept anywhere once they're done with so you can watch them back, here's hoping at least the highlights get uploaded somewhere for posterity.

