Squirrel With A Gun has now loaded a console release date into its pistol alongside the PC bullet it already had, and my hands are very much up

If you've been on social media over the past couple of years and are into the video game, odds are you've seen or heard of Squirrel with a Gun. It's a game in which you play as a Squirrel with a gun, and it's just had a console release date revealed to go alongside the PC one that's locked in for (checks watch) next week.

We actually reported on Squirrel With A Gun back when it was just short clips of a squirrel firing a gun against the backdrop of one of those early game development non-environments, and everyone was going 'phwoar, that looks like it'd be a fun game'. It now is one, and it's coming out, though it remains to be seen if it'll have the depth or staying power of something like Goat Simulator.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Anyway, having already been slapped with a PC release date of August 29, the game that's emerged from those videos thanks to developer Dee Dee Creations and publisher Maximum Entertainment, the game's now got a proper console one. It'll be hitting Xbox Series X/S and PS5 on October 15 this year, as revealed in the fresh trailer you can watch below.

That should also hopefully help you get an idea of what you'll actually be doing in Squirrel with a Gun, aside from the whole 'just being a squirrel with a gun' thing, although obviously that's a bit part of it. It'd just be weird if you sold a game on the idea of squirrels with guns and then two minutes in it just turned out to be Burnout Paradise 2 or something. That particular one might also get you in trouble with the law.

I'll be honest, having watched it and heard director Dan DeEntremont explain a bit more about what you actually do in what he describes as a "sandbox shooter and puzzle platformer", I'm getting big Goat Sim vibes from it. The platforming looks a bit different, especially in how it incorporates using your guns, but all of the sandboxy running around town finding little activities and choosing whether to help or mess with (probably both) a bunch of human NPCs who think you're just a dumb animal is very Pilgor, and I mean that as a compliment as someone who likes a bit of Goat Sim.

Are you planning on playing Squirrel with a Gun? Let us know below!