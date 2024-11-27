The lastest trailer for Squid Game season 2 shows some familiar and fresh games, new faces, and, you guessed it, a whole lot of killing

Netflix has offered up another look at the upcoming second season of Squid Game, and while some things look familiar, plenty of it looks different too.

We're pretty much exactly a month away from Squid Game season 2 now, and Netflix has released a new trailer that actually gives us a look at the games that the show's fictitious participants can, uh, look forward to, for lack of a better phrase. Arguably the most iconic game from the first season, that one with the creepy giant robot girl where you have to run while she's not looking otherwise you get shot, is back in action, with protagonist Seong Gi-hun leading the new players through it (or attempting to, anyway).

There have been some changes too, most notably some games that seem to have divided players up amongst an X and an O symbol. Surely that won't be a comment on how the rich pit the working class against each other! One game also seems to involve a merry-go-round, but for the most part it just seems like Gi-hun is trying to lead everyone towards a revolution of sorts to end the games.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Netflix describes the second season in an official synopsis: "Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) returns, locked in a tense battle with the shadowy Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). As new games unfold, the stakes grow deadlier, and Gi-hun’s mission to end the games once and for all takes center stage. Will he succeed, or will the system claim even more victims?" Lee is one of the few returning cast members, unsurprisingly, with a whole bunch of fresh meat for the grinder joining him, including a cocky purple-haired youngster, and a mother and son duo - who wants to place bets on whether they end up on opposite sides of the X and O teams?

You don't have long to wait for season 2 now, as it's set to arrive on Netflix this coming December 26.