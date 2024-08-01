Squid Game season 2 arrives this Christmas, and Netflix has confirmed the series will end in 2025

We now live in a world where TV shows might go three full years without a new season in the name of being 'prestige' or whatever. Anyway, Squid Game season 2 is finally arriving this Christmas, and the surprise here is that Netflix will be wrapping it all up by 2025.

After a bunch-of-nothing announcement earlier this year, Netflix has finally shared with its subscribers a definitive release date for season 2 of the hit series: December 26, the day after Christmas. I'm sure the kids will love this even if they shouldn't.

Netflix will have disappointed you if you were hoping for a trailer now that we're in the back half of 2024, as it always likes to kick marketing off much closer to release dates for some reason, even if many of its shows end up dropping out of nowhere and getting, er, not good viewership numbers.

However, we've received confirmation a third season is happening, and the most shocking part is that it'll actually be the show's final set of episodes. Moreover, it's coming in 2025, which might suggest director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk spent so much time working on season 2 because it was actually two seasons in a trench coat, which is a bit of classic Netflix move. "Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year," he teases.

For star Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game season 2 may represent a second major hit this year on TV, as The Acolyte, as much as the haters tried to bury it, ended up being one of the most talked-about shows of the summer, and pretty much everyone agrees that the South Korean actor delivered the strongest performance of the bunch. Squid Game's Seong Gi-hun was also a fascinating character to follow and see portrayed by the actor, so I'm at the very least curious about where he might be taken next, considering how the season 1 finale left things hanging.