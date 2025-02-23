Yes, Square Enix has announced a special Nier 15th anniversary livestream for April, no, it hasn't said anything about a new game

Nier is celebrating its 15th anniversary later this year, and to mark the occasion, Square Enix is hosting a special livestream.

This coming April 22, it'll have been 15 years since the original Nier released on PS3 and Xbox 360, a title that received pretty mixed reviews but has obviously gone on to birth an incredibly beloved series thanks to its sequel Nier Automata and its own remaster in 2021, not to mention a (now defunct) mobile game, books, and plenty more. So, as part of celebrating its anniversary, Square Enix is hosting a livestream on its official YouTube channel on April 19, where it will "deliver the latest information on events and merchandise planned to be held in commemoration of the 15th anniversary, along with talks from developers."

NieR Series 15th Anniversary Livestream scheduled for April 19th, 2 AM PT (2H30M). "We will deliver the latest information on events and merchandise planned to be held in commemoration of the 15th anniversary, along with talks from developers." https://t.co/iTxo0DpKRm pic.twitter.com/2t2YbwC8ci — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 23, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There will also apparently be a mini live performance during the program, and it'll last about two and a half hours. Of course, creator Yoko Taro, series producer Yosuke Saito, and composer Keiichi Okabe will also be there, alongside senior game designer Taura Takahisa, and Grimoire Weiss/ Pod 042 voice actor Hiroki Yasumoto. Now, as exciting as this livestream sounds, particularly considering key art for Reincarnation, the delisted mobile game, is featured in the announcement, I wouldn't jump the gun just yet, as Japanese livestreamed events like this don't always contain any big pieces of news.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It is the 15th anniversary, though, and Saito did actually tease the next game in the series, as well as something more mysterious, in an end-of-year interview in 2024, so it is entirely possible something like that will be announced. Nier Automata actually turns eight years old today, which is making me feel uncomfortably old, so it would be nice if another Nier game manages to come out before I enter the next decade of my life. For now, we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed that something gets shown off.