Surprise! Former PlayStation icon Spyro is making his way to Xbox Game Pass, and you don't have to wait long to play the Reignited Trilogy

You thought you knew all of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of November, but nope, it turns out Spyro is joining the service too!

Last week, Xbox shared the first batch of games coming to Game Pass this November, which included a nice mix of titles, but as it turned out there was one it opted to leave out of the announcement. Earlier today, though, on the official Xbox Twitter account, it was announced that the Spyro Reignited Trilogy is coming to the service. Best of all, you don't have that long to wait at all, as the trio of remakes will be arriving tomorrow, November 12, so you're just one sleep away from being able to either check them out for the first time, or jump into them again if it's been a while since you've had a go at them.

Some crystal-shattering news!



Some crystal-shattering news!

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy is coming to @XboxGamePass and @XboxGamePassPC tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/fChY2mKj0J — Xbox (@Xbox) November 11, 2024

For those that have literally never heard of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy before, first of all, where have you been, but second of all, I will actually explain. Released back in 2018, as you can probably tell by the name it's an all in one package containing from the ground up remakes of PS1 classics Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Essentially, you've got three games for the price of one! Ain't that nifty.



Spyro Reignited Trilogy's addition to Game Pass isn't all that surprising, in fact it's more surprising it took this long, as Microsoft picked up the rights for the series when it acquired Activision Blizzard. Yes, it obviously is a bit funny that an icon of the PlayStation era is now owned by its current major rival, but what can you do in a time where owning huge numbers of IPs is the done thing?

Fans have been wondering if Toys for Bob, the devs behind the remakes, will be working on a new Spyro game, as despite splitting from Microsoft it is working with the company on its next game. Fingers crossed for you, Spyro fans.