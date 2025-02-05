The first trailer for SpongeBob spinoff Plankton: The Movie is a great reminder that sometimes it's ok to let things end

Everyone already knows that Nickelodeon loves to flog a dead seahorse, but the first trailer for Plankton: The Movie is really starting to take the cake.

I like SpongeBob as much as the next person, I'm sure you've enjoyed a few episodes in your time too! But it's steadily approaching 30 years old now, and it's starting to show some wear and tear. The cartoon is still going, but much like the cast of The Simpsons, lead actor Tom Kenny can't quite reach those high-pitched tones anymore, leading SpongeBob to sound a bit more mature than he used to. Worse still, more and more films keep getting released too, the most recent one being The Sandy Cheeks Movie from last year. And now, there's another spin-off movie in the works, this time focusing on Plankton, with Netflix releasing the first trailer for it yesterday.

You can check out the trailer above, and while I do think the CG animation actually looks quite nice, the trailer really struggles to justify the film's existence. It's not the worst concept in the world, as it features Karen, Plankton's computer wife, finally getting sick of all his schemes failing, so she decides to take over the entire world, landlubbers included. Perhaps I'm just being a curmudgeon about it, mayhaps it's because I'm an adult thinking way too hard about a cartoon, it just feels like a film that exists for the sake of existing (what's new about that in the entertainment industry, though).

Still, if we're lucky it might end up being a fun enough time, I just think that it's ok to let things end. Except, that won't be happening any time soon, as Plankton: The Movie is actually the second of three planned films focusing on different Bikini Bottom residents. The third one hasn't been revealed yet, so it could be literally anyone (if it has to happen fingers crossed it's that background fish that's always screaming something).

In the meantime, if you do want to check out Plankton: The Movie, it's releasing on Netflix this coming March 7.