Splitgate development coming to an end as devs move to an equally portal filled follow-up

Earlier this week, Splitgate developer 1047 Games announced that development on the game would cease as it shifts over to an Unreal Engine 5 follow-up title.

The breakout hit that mixed Halo and Portal will no longer have any feature updates, but while this marks the end of one game, it also marks the start of another. In a statement provided on Twitter, 1047 Games explained its decision to stop development on Splitgate, while also reassuring fans that its next game will also be a shooter with portals.

"After careful consideration and much deliberation the 1047 Games team has determined that in order to build the game fans deserve - and to build it in a way that isn't trying to retrofit and live operate an existing product - we are ending feature development of Splitgate," reads the announcement.

The post goes on to explain that the team wants to move on from "iterative, smaller updates," and that it wants to "focus on a new game in the Splitgate universe… It will be a shooter, it will have portals, and it will be built in Unreal Engine 5. Oh, and it will be free."

A new Battle Pass is planned to release on September 15, and will be completely free to all players. The game will remain online, and players won't be losing any access to their items and progression.

Splitgate saw a lot of success in the leadup to Halo Infinite, as it played similarly to the classic shooter, though obviously adding a fresh spin with the addition of portals. Halo Infinite's launch didn't even affect Splitgate's playerbase. In fact, according to 1047 Games co-founder Ian Proulx, the game's player count actually increased on PlayStation following Infinite's launch.

Whatever 1047 Games is working on now, it obviously sounds like it will be pretty similar, though not necessarily a full on sequel.

An FAQ was also released going into more depth about details like servers and bug fixes.