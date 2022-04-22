Splatoon 3 is coming to Switch on September 9

The Inklings return later this summer when Nintendo releases Splatoon 3.

Come September 9, you will visit the Splatlands desert and engage in ink-soaked battles with other Inklings and Octolings. You will also discover new features, weapons such as the stringer, a new bow-shaped weapon type, and new gear.

In the game, you will participate in 4v4 Turf War battles across a mix of new and returning stages. Here, teams of four face off on stages such as Eeltail Alley.

As well as multiplayer matches, the game also features a single-player campaign and the next iteration of the co-op Salmon Run mode. In the single-player story mode, you’ll join Agent 3 in a fight against the Octarians and discover the secrets of a mysterious place called Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze. In Salmon Run, you’ll join up with teammates to fight waves of Salmonid bosses, some of which are rather large.

Starting today, active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can acquire Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC on the Nintendo Switch system at no additional cost. Previously only available as a separate purchase, this single-player expansion for Splatoon 2 is yours to keep as long as you have a paid membership.

In the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC you play as Agent 8, an Octoling who travels through an underground test facility. The DLC features 80 missions and comes with challenges you won’t find in the main game.

Splatoon 3 is now available for pre-order at select retailers, in the My Nintendo Store, and in Nintendo eShop for $59.99 or your regional equivelent.