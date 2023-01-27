Spiders and beetles are up in arms as voting for the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost begins

It’s that time once again. Voting has begun for the 2023 Festival of the Lost cosmetics in Destiny 2, allowing members of the community to pick out which spooky skins they’d like to don this Halloween.

This year, we’ve got spiders versus beetles. For those with the jitterbugs, eager to cast their vote, you’ll need to sign up for emails from your Bungie account. At which point, you’ll be able to pick your primary class and your costume of choice - the major change this year that is sure to please the crowd.

For those who don’t know, in the past players would get a single vote on which of the two different cosmetic styles they’d prefer, with little care given to a voter’s class. This meant that one particularly brilliant design could tip the scales. Now that you vote for a single class’ best design rather than the full selection, that shouldn’t happen anymore.

And good thing too, because some of these designs are wicked good! Specifically the spider design for the Titan, which has lots of people on the Destiny 2 Reddit excited. Not to say that the beetle design isn’t bad. To be blunt, all of them are dope in their own right, but it seems to have many Titan’s won over.

These are the beetle designs, and they're no joke!

As for the rest, both options for Hunters have hoods which is usually what they care about. Warlocks are packing either multiple eyes or protruding horns, equally compelling to fans of creepy crawlies.

Either way, if you’re a Destiny 2 player and want to make your own vote, be sure to enable emails on your Bungie account. While we’re still a ways away from Halloween, the team are going to start working on the winners soon, so get a move on!

