Spider-Verse fans are hoping a massive neon sign that's cropped up in New York is evidence of an incoming announcement, but I just feel sorry for the poor renters stuck behind it

Some Spider-Verse fans have spotted a big ol' neon sign the size of an apartment building in New York, and a few of them think it might be to do with the upcoming third film.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally meant to be released in March of this year, in part due to those strikes from last year, but despite some rumours it had been delayed all the way to 2027, it generally seems like production is moving along. There hasn't been any official announcement regarding the threequel since it was delayed, but yesterday some Spider-Man fans walking through Chelsea, New York noticed that a huge neon sign of Miles Morales spider-sigil from Across the Spider-Verse was being hung up in front of what looks like an apartment building, leading some to speculate that an announcement is imminent.

A photo of the sign was shared to a Spider-Man subreddit, with some joking that it could just be the owner of the building showing their love of the character, but others did point out that Chelsea is where Gwen Stacy lives in Across the Spider-Verse. That obviously does raise some eyebrows even further, but it does seem like quite an odd way to potentially do some promo for the third film, because for one, this building does actually seem like it's in use by the people living there, so I'm not sure they'd appreciate being kept up all night by a giant neon sign, and two, it's right next to a Latter-Day Saints church, who I also assume won't be big fans of the sign for similar reasons.

Right now there's not much known about Beyond, other than the fact it will pick up where that juicy cliffhanger left off in the previous film, and that it will be completely free from AI, but for now you're just going to have to wait for a trailer to see more. And if you're in New York, you could always go find that sign for a bit of a lark.