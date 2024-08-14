Spider-Man spin-off Kraven the Hunter's latest trailer shows us a man getting his arms ripped off by wolves... oh, and, uh, The Rhino

The latest trailer for Sony's newest Spider-Man film sans Spider-Man, Kraven the Hunter, is here, and there's plenty of blood and a little bit of, uh, The Rhino.

Of all the characters and their respective villains Sony could have bought, Spider-Man is probably the best of them, particularly at the time it got the rights. Since then, we've seen a whole bunch of different interpretations of the character, but seeing as the current incarnation is relegated to Disney's MCU, Sony has been left trying to figure out what to do with the other characters it has. So far on the live-action front it's found most success with its Venom films, which are silly and trashy through and through, but hey, I'm still excited for Venom 3. But Venom was already a popular character, so that's not much of a surprise. Somewhere along the line, though, someone decided that a film about another of Spider-Man's villains, Kraven, would be a great idea, and the latest trailer for it just dropped today.

As you can see above, Kraven looks to be a particularly violent outing - I doubt we'll be seeing the ole webslinger in this one, even as a cameo. Mostly the trailer is just lots of violent, dramatic shots of Aaron Taylor-Johnson brutally killing people set to a movie version of Johnny Cash's The Man Comes Around. Oh, and one guy gets his arms clean ripped off by some wolves, so, maybe stay clear of this one if that's not your kind of thing. Perhaps worse still, it seems like Kraven's antagonist for this flick will be another Spider-Man villain, The Rhino, who's looking particularly computer generated this time around.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Outside of Venom, Sony hasn't really found much success with the live-action Not-So-Spider-Verse films it has made. Morbius was a disaster, and somehow this year's Madame Web was even worse than that. Kraven the Hunter is due out December 13, later this year, so if it flops that'll be the second Sony Spider-Man-less Spider-Man film to fail this year. Venom 3 is due out a couple of months before it on October 25, so maybe at least one out of the three will do well.