Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse finally puts some names to its directors, and no, they didn't just join the film

Without a release date in sight, Sony finally confirms who's directing Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, but don't worry, they didn't just sign up.

Remember when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was meant to come out in March of this year? Ha! That sure was an optimistic bet from Sony. Now a report from Deadline over the weekend is saying that the threequel won't even be due out anytime in 2025, meaning it'll be delayed by at least two years, give or take. Obviously last year's writer's and actor's strikes will have had an effect, and members of The Animation Guild are currently preparing to vote on a new contract with the major studios, so there's lots that might have gotten in the way.

But now, again reported by Deadline, and later officially confirmed on the SpiderVerse Twitter account, the third film's directors have been confirmed as Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, making it seem like production is in trouble..

News from the #SpiderVerse. Please join us in welcoming back your friendly neighborhood filmmakers, Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, who will serve as the directing team behind Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. pic.twitter.com/aXzMGEZPOR — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) December 17, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That isn't quite the case though - Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller took to his personal Twitter account to clear up the air on the news a bit, as many fans assumed that this meant things were only just getting started, or that Persichetti and Thompson were replacing a different set of directors. "To anyone confused: Bob and Justin are not the *new* directors, they have been the directors of BTSV the entire time - and doing a great job. They were just announced today," explained Miller.

Persichetti and Thompson offered their own statement on the announcement, saying, "We have had the immense privilege of being part of Miles’ journey from the very beginning, and directing the conclusion to his story is beyond exciting. The creativity and care poured into every minute of this project has been truly inspiring. We have crafted what we feel is a very satisfying ending, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it – we’re bringing everything we’ve got!"

Perischetti was one of the directors of the first film, Into the Spider-Verse, while Thompson served as production designer on the first film too. There's still no release date for the final entry, so for now you'll just have to rewatch the first two to keep yourself busy.