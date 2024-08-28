After a popping closed beta, Spectre Divide's free-to-play launch is coming next week

Mountaintop Studios has officially announced the launch day of its debut title, Spectre Divide. The free-to-play shooter arrives next week - on Tuesday, September 3 on Steam. Spectre Divide comes from a team of Riot, Bungie and Respawn veterans and brings a new twist to the competitive shooter formula.

Having recently wrapped up a couple of rounds of closed testing, the game will soon be available to anyone with a Steam account; no invites or sign-ups necessary.

Spectre Divide was only just revealed at the beginning of the month. The game blends elements from Valorant, Counter-Strike and other shooters, while adding the unique element of being able to hop between different bodies.

Although this is a 3v3 shooter, it plays more like a 6v6, because each player has control of two Spectres. This Duality mechanic creates all sorts of tactical opportunities, such as planting one body to watch over one bomb site while taking control of the other covering their back.

It takes a little bit of getting used to, but feedback from the closed beta has been pretty positive. And, in the wake of the disappointing launch of Sony’s Concord, perhaps a free-to-play shooter that attempts to do something new (rather than borrow too much from every other popular game) will be received well by players.

Servers will go live at 9am PT, 12pm ET, 5pm BST on the day. There will be hosts in the US, EU, Asia Pacific, and Australia - so you should get a good ping no matter where you are in the world. Launch brings with it a new map, but ranked matchmaking won’t be live immediately, though it will be go up soon after.

If you’re interested, you can watch the launch trailer above (or any of the dozens of hours of footage online) to learn more. There’s always the option of wishlisting the game on Steam, too.