Sorry, Space Marine 2 mod lovers, Saber's banning them from public online sessions because it's found they're behind issues that even effect non-modders

If you're a fan of brining your Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 mod loadout with you when you jump into online matches, here's some bad news. Developer Saber Intercative has announced that from December onwards, it'll be banning them from public sessions, due to some technical issues which're even effecting non-modders.

This upcoming change was announced via a nice Steam post penned by Space Marine 2 game director Dmitriy Grigorenko, who kicked things off by making it clear that the game's developers certainly aren't anti-mod.

"We wanted to make a game that was moddable from the start (this is why our game pack files are not encrypted, for example)," he wrote, "It's always a pleasure for me, as a developer, to see what our community can create. Mods are great, and they will no doubt contribute to this game's longevity.

"However, we as developers must also ensure game stability and continuously work towards a smoother experience for all players. Our data shows that a non-negligible amount of recent server stability issues are related to mods, and that instability impacts even those users who don’t have mods installed. We have also received user reports that their save files were corrupted after playing alongside players with mods."

So, because of that, the game's next big update in December will see you rendered unable to jump into public online sessions if you're playing with mods installed. That said, Saber made it clear that private ops lobbies will still allow mods, with custom Eternal War lobbies set to do the same once they've been added in.

Basically, the goal looks to be to still let modders use mods online when they're just with their modding mates, but make sure it doesn't affect the experience of the non-modding folks those modders can encounter in public sessions. Nice. Everyone should be happy, in theory.

They almost inevitably won't be, because this is a thing happening in a video game, but we can dream, right?

Anyway, Grigorenko also added: "We will also be providing an easy entry point to our backend for games with mods installed, so modders won’t have to spend time hacking the game executable after each patch. If we somehow break this pipeline for mods by accident in the future, we’ll fix it. In addition to that, we will be releasing some of our tools to modders so they can develop mods with greater ease."

So, that's all cool, given it'll make the lives of Space Modrines less tricky, even if they won't be able to go out in public. Now, get back to those intimate throwdown sessions with your brothers.