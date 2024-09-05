Space Marine 2 best Heavy Bolt Rifle version and perks

The Heavy Bolt Rifle! A massive rifle with plenty of ammo and lots of damage, and excellent at mowing down enemies in droves. It's accuracy isn't great, but that's part of the trade off. In Space Marine 2 it's a great choice for the Vanguard class, and well worth investing time and mastery points into. If you're unsure about how exactly to spend 'em, we've got a guide on the best Heavy Bolt Rifle versions and perks below.

With the right investments, we can turn an already hench gun into an absolute monster, with enough firepower to clean through pretty much anything at mid range.

Best Heavy Bolt Rifle versions in Space Marine 2

Below are our picks for the best Heavy Bolt Rifle versions in Space Marine 2:

Master-Crafted : Master-Crafted - Beta

: Master-Crafted - Beta Artificer : Drogos Reclamation - Alpha

: Drogos Reclamation - Alpha Relic: Ophelian Liberation - Alpha

So we're pushing hard into firepower, reloading speed, magazine capacity and ammo reserve. It's tempting to go into accuracy, especially with how wide the weapon spread can get, but if you can handle it the damage is invaluable. It helps too that with perks we'll be bringing it down a bit once we hit artificer.

Best Heavy Bolt Rifle perks in Space Marine 2

Below are our picks for the best Heavy Bolt Rifle perks in Space Marine 2:

Extended Magazine

Magazine Restoration

Perpetual Precision

Fast Reload

Able Reload

Fast Regeneration

Fast Regeneration

Rapid Health

Perpetual Penetration

Extended Magazine

Chaos Eliminator / Tyranid Eliminator

So we're going all in on extended magazine sizes, reload assistance, and perks that help survivability significantly through armour regeneration. The seemingly smaller addition of Perpetual Precision helps with the accuracy problem and all the stacks up magazine perks means you'll be shooting out bullets for a while in tense fights. As for the eliminator perks, pick only one that's relavant for your upcoming operation.

With these perks and versions, you'll be pumping out wild amounts of damage. Just make sure you hit those shots, and you'll blow through enemies like they're nothing. Have fun!