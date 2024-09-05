Space Marine 2 best Bolt Rifle version and perks

The Bolt Rifle is likely the first main primary weapon you'll use in Space Marine 2, and is a trusty friend to any and all Warhamemr fan. It's also a pretty decent gun to use in Operations, able to chip away at smaller enemies and big elites both. To help you make the most out of this gun, you can find our picks for the best Bolt Rifle versions and perks below.

With the right choices, you can turn an otherwise okay gun into a trusty sidekick for all your PvE missions. Powerful at medium ranges, you can act as an allrounder support for more specialised players in your kill team.

Best Bolt Rifle versions in Space Marine 2

Below are our picks for the best Bolt Rifle versions in Space Marine 2:

Master-Crafted : Master Crafted with Grenade Launcher

: Master Crafted with Grenade Launcher Artificer : Salvation of Bakka with Grenade Launcher

: Salvation of Bakka with Grenade Launcher Relic: Gathalamor Crusade with Grenade Launcher

For Master-Crafted, take the grenade launcher variant. It's a dope little addition that adds some extra oompf to your Bolt Rifle. Sure, you miss out on some accuracy, but the base accuracy of the Bolt Rifle is already good enough to be left alone for now.

We keep the grenade launcher variant in the Artificer rank too, simply because the utility of the attachment is so handy. Plus, it's a side bonus, but this variant comes with firepower boosts for the gun too.

When it comes to the Relic version of the Bolt Rifle, you guessed it, Gathalamor Crusade with Grenade Launcher is the pick for the same reasons as before. The reason we're taking the grenade launcher for every tier is because it's a unique benefit for the gun that's just not present with other guns. If you want precision, take the Stalker rifle. If you want more magazine capacity, take the Auto Bolt rifle! The grenade launcher allows you to quickly dps down elites and warrior calling for reinforcements, and as such is invaluable.

Best Bolt Rifle perks in Space Marine 2

Below are our picks for the best Bolt Rifle perks in Space Marine 2:

Extended Magazine

Magazine Restoration

Perpetual Precision

Able Precision

Great Might

Cleaving Fire

Rampage

Extended Magazine

Head Hunter

Relaoding Immunity

(Additional perks to be placed into either Chaos Eliminator or Tyranid Eliminator depending on mission)

So this is a very varied perk tree, which focused on overall gun improvements over precision due to the fact that our grenade launcher is the prime elite enemy killer. Other players with builds aimed at taking out such enemies will do the job better anyway, so damage boosts, magazine buffs, reload improvements, etc are chosen to make the gun a better all-rounder. If you end up with extra mastery points feel free to splash into exterminator perks, just make sure your choice makes sense for the operation you're going for.

With that, you should have a pretty hefty Bolt Rifle! It'll do you well across most situations, just keep in mind that it's an all-rounder weapon. If you want precision or wave clear, you might be best served building up other guns. Still! Not a bad gun at all, regardless of the mission you're heading into.