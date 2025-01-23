South of Midnight still looks cool as hell, and now it has a release date to prove it's a real game you'll be playing soon

Microsoft promised to bring us a deeper look at South of Midnight during its January 2025 Xbox Developer Direct, and the publisher has delivered. The stylish action game’s segment was a highlight, and it even came with a release date on PC and Xbox.

South of Midnight arrives on April 8, 2025, and you can pre-order it now on Xbox and Steam.

South of Midnight, which you hopefully haven’t forgotten about in the six months since we last had a look at it, will be in our hands this year. Much like last year’s gameplay debut, today’s look also features plenty of action-heavy footage.

Combat and traversal look to be core components of this one, but it’s the American South setting, the particular flavour of music, and the unusual characters that really have us hooked to see where this tale goes.

We got a look at Hazel's weaver powers in this one, which is the thing that allows her to see both real things, and the mythical beings we've seen in previous trailers. She'll be guided in her adventure by a storytelling catfish, which is cool.

There was an in-depth look at how these weaving spells and abilities, which you'll unlock more of and be able to form a build from as the game progresses, work in combat. You'll be searching for Hazel's mother while traversing different regions ruled by different boss creatures, which you'll need to unravel the memories of and heal as part of battling them.

South of Midnight is the new game from Compulsion Games, a studio whose earlier games have varied in quality. Contrast was beloved, but We Happy Few missed the mark - even if it managed to have a few fans by the time it left early access.

If there’s one thing you can count on from Compulsion, however, it’s the studio’s unique sense of style and confidence. Judged on that alone, South of Midnight already looks like a winner, but we’ll have to see if it comes together when we get our hands on it later this year.