Soulframe gets brand-new gameplay showcase at Tennocon, plus a fall 2024 open beta release

Soulframe got a new gameplay demo earlier today, and with it an open beta announcement. All interested players will be able to jump in and try the game out sometime in fall 2024.

The gameplay demo itself, which took viewers through the early moments of the game (including character creation), flowed into some combat as well as basic exploration. In basic terms, it's a straightforward demo aimed at giving potential players an idea of the general vibe and gameplay experience present in Soulframe.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The open beta - named a prelude - will allow players to jump into an early version of the game for free. Progress won't be permanent, but for those keen to get in at the earliest opportunity it'll allow for acclimation to the game's systems and world. Who doesn't need another MMO?

The official VOD for the gameplay showcase hasn't been released yet on YouTube, but you can check out a community upload here. For fans of Warframe, a similar showcase of Warframe 1999 is expected later today.

Will you be checking out Soulframe? What did you think of the showcase? Let us know below!