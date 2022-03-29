If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony won't be putting new games straight into PS Plus as it "doesn't make any sense" for the time being

It's because of the way the company's publishing model works at the moment.
Sony has said it does not plan to relese its PlayStation-exclusive games on day one to its revamped PlayStation Plus service.

Speaking with GI.biz, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said the reason has to do with how the company currently releases its games.

"We feel like we are in a good virtuous cycle with the studios where the investment delivers success, which enables yet more investment, which delivers yet more success," said Ryan. "We like that cycle and we think our gamers like that cycle.

"[In terms of] putting our own games into this service, or any of our services, upon their release... as you well know, this is not a road that we've gone down in the past. And it's not a road that we're going to go down with this new service. We feel if we were to do that with the games that we make at PlayStation Studios, that virtuous cycle will be broken.

"The level of investment that we need to make in our studios would not be possible, and we think the knock-on effect on the quality of the games that we make would not be something that gamers want."

However, nothing is set in stone, according to Ryan, who said this was just the approach the firm is taking in the "short term."

"The way our publishing model works right now, it doesn't make any sense. But things can change very quickly in this industry, as we all know," he said.

Earlier today, Sony revealed PS Plus Essentials, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, its three-tier subscription service and its answer to Xbox Game Pass.

