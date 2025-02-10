Sony has spilled the beans on what caused the PSN outage, and thrown in some free PSN sub to those affected

Following the PSN outage that happened over the weekend, Sony has stepped forward and explained what exactly happened to cause such an event to occur. In addition, the company has provided five days of PlayStation Plus (basic) for its users.

On Twitter, the Ask PlayStation account posted the following statment, "Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now, an "operational issue" is vague, of course. We still don't know the exact nature of the outage, nor what caused it. This whole event has led to a portion of users online urging others to change their passwords, following a massive outage back in 2011 in which user information was easily available to nefarious parties. Now, there's no evidence that such an event has happened here as of writing, but it's clear the ghost of the PS3-era hack still haunts the company somewhat.

For what it's worth, even if no password information has been leaked out there, why not give the ol' passwords a refresh anyway? Especially if it's been a while, maybe this is just the nudge we all needed to up our security game somewhat.

This PSN outage came at an unfortunate time. Kicking off over the weekend, at a time when many users waking up in Asia or getting off work in America. Those extra five days are nice, but folks are of course feeling annoyed regardless. Either way, all is well as of writing, so you should be able to get your games in without concern.