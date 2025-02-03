There's going to be a PlayStation State of Play this month, if you want to believe the clout-chasers

January is over, folks. Both Microsoft, and Nintendo have already had some major announcements to share. Microsoft hosted a stacked Developer Direct, and Nintendo finally revealed the Switch 2 after almost every single thing about it had been leaked.

This leaves out Sony, of course. Apparently, the PlayStation brand is hosting its own ad-filled show this very February!

That’s according to NateTheHate, an insider who’s built up a good track record when it comes to telling everyone about things before they’re officially announced. The leaker was recently asked on Twitter whether the first PlayStation State of Play will be taking place this February, to which their answer was yes.

As to when, exactly, in February this is going to happen, NateTheHate was a lot less specific, opting to instead use some less-than-clear language. “What does your heart tell you?” the insider told one Twitter user, who asked whether we can expect it mid or late February.

What they’re likely referring to here is Valentine’s Day, which means the next PlayStation State of Play is taking place sometime next week, though not necessarily on Valentine’s Day itself. This is all very believable, of course; Sony has been known to host one of those early in the year. In 2024, that was in January. In 2023, it was in February.

As to what we can actually expect to see in this one, NateTheHate didn’t offer anything there. A good guess would be a mix of first and third-party games, likely including Ghost of Yotei, perhaps even Marvel’s Wolverine.