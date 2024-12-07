The first teaser trailer for 28 Years Later is mostly just darkness and morse code, and yet it still has me excited

The first teaser trailer for 28 Years Later is here, and while it might really be emphasizing the tease, I'm still excited.

These days I'm a massive fan of horror movies, but lil old teenager me found them to be a bit too stressful for the ole ticker. Funnily enough, it was friends showing me zombie movies that slowly put me on to the genre overall, with 28 Days Later being a pretty formative part of my love for it. Its sequel 28 Weeks Later wasn't quite as good, but the long awaited threequel 28 Years Later finally puts Danny Boyle back in the director's chair, and he's brought back original writer Alex Garland for it too. Now, Sony has released the first teaser trailer for the third film, and it… doesn't really show all that much! You can check it out below, but I should put an epilepsy warning here, as it does contain flashing images.

All I can really make out is an island, some kind of ominous scarecrow with an arrow through its head, and some skulls. Other than that it's pitch black, with the only sound you can hear being morse code. Now, I'm not a morse code expert, but going off the comments on the trailer (which doesn't even mention 28 Weeks Later anywhere, adding to the mystery), it translates to Tuesday. I put Tuesday into a morse code translator and it seems to provide the same result, though maybe take that with a grain of salt to be on the safeside. What could Tuesday mean? My best guess is an actual trailer, so let's just wait for next Tuesday - which is December 10 - and see what happens!

This'll be quite a big comeback for the series, as there were two films shot back to back, the first being helmed by Boyle, with the second being directed by Nia DaCosta, best known for Candyman (2021) and The Marvels. That second film is supposedly titled 28 Years Later Part 2: The Bone Temple, and both of them are set to see Cillian Murphy reprise his role from the original film. Fingers crossed we're in for a winner!