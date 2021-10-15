Sony brings back the PS5 register to buy program

Sony wants you to register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 console.

The company has brought back its register to buy program in order for folks to have a chance at finally getting a PS5.

Registering isn’t a guarantee that you will get an invite to purchase the console, but at least it’s an option other than Best Buy, Amazon, or GameStop. The consoles sell out quicker than hotcakes the moment stock goes live, and many of us have strained our fingers hitting the refresh page, hoping to get in the queue quick enough, only to be let down again and again. And don’t even get us started on the Newegg lottery. It’s made us cry more than once.

With Sony’s program, you will have the opportunity to purchase one of the limited numbers of PS5s available this coming Holiday season in the US which can be purchased directly from PlayStation.

These consoles will be purchasable to those selected. The selection process is aimed toward users’ previous interests and PlayStation activities.

Still, it doesn’t hurt to register, because you might get lucky and receive an invitation to buy.

In order to be considered for selection, first off, you need to make sure the email address you use is the one associated with your PSN ID and that you are opted in to receive PlayStation emails. If selected, the company will contact you via email before the event starts. Registrations will begin receiving invitations starting in November. If you are selected, Sony will contact you with the date, time, and instructions for purchasing a PS5 console. If you do not receive an email, you were not selected.

If selected, the expiration date and time will be included in your selection notification email and while supplies last.

Each invitation is open for a limited time and quantities are limited to one console per PSN ID per transaction.

So, what are you waiting for? Sign in here and register, or if you don’t have a PSN ID, you can sign up for one through that link.

Good luck everyone. We’ll be crossing our fingers for you.