What time is Sony's PS5 Pro Tech Presentation and where to watch it

Do you like boxes that can play the video games? Well, if so, you'll probably want to tune into the PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation that's set to air later today, September 10, and you can find all the details as to how to do so right here.

Sony announced yesterday that this presentation would be taking place and be led by Mark Cerny, oft-referred to as the architect of both the PS5 and its predecessor, the PS4. It didn't outright confirm then that this whole thing would be the proper reveal of the long-rumoured PS5 Pro, but that's certainly what folks have concluded.

You can watch today's PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation above when it airs at 4PM BST, which is 5PM CEST, 11AM ET and 8AM PT on September 10. Seriously, just click play right there when the time hits, and boom, you'll be watching some nice chat about hardware.

What exactly will you be in for? Well, Sony's confirmed that the presentation will run for nine minutes and said it "will focus on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology". If it follows the chatter and what folk have inferred from what looked to be a tease of the console's design in artwork for a blog post about PlayStation's 30th anniversary plans last week, there'll be PS5 Pro within that time.

Some on social media have also claimed that an unlisted YouTube video spotted on Sony's official channel following the announcement of the presentation was literally titled "PS5 Pro" for a time, before having its title changed to "PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation - September 10".

You're probably wondering if we'll get details like a price for the console, assuming it does get revealed here as everyone expects, but it's also important to think about what kind of soundtrack it might be revealed to. Or at least that what I'm most interested in, given that 30th Anniversary tease dropped alongside a playlist featuring Livin' La Vida Loca, Soulja Boy's Crank That, and various other choons you might not associate with playing on your PlayStation.

That announcement from the other day did include a note that "this broadcast may include copyrighted content (e.g. licensed music) that PlayStation does not control", so here's hoping Cerny boogies on out to Intergalactic by the Beastie Boys.

What do you think we'll see at this PS5 presentation? Let us know below.