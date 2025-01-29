Sony's 2 CEOs become 1, as Hideaki Nishino steps up "take the helm", with Hermen Hulst continuing to lead PlayStation's first-party studios

Sony has announced another round of the shaking-up in its corporate leadership it kicked off last year, moving on from the double CEO solution it'd adopted in the aftermath of Jim Ryan's retirement, and having one of those two execs properly "take the helm".

As outlined in a fresh press release from the corp, Hideaki Nishino, who was already leading the platform business side of SIE, is being appointed President and CEO of the full thing from April 1, 2025. Former co-CEO Hermen Hulst is staying on in the same role as he's held for a while, leader of PlayStation's first-party studios, but will now report to Nishino.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"As we hand the baton to Nishino and this exceptional leadership team, I am confident that SIE will reach new heights in the days ahead," wrote current Sony chairman Hiroki Totoki, who stepped up into that role immediately following Ryan's retirement, "After 30 years of delivering exceptional entertainment worldwide, this marks an exciting new chapter for SIE, highlighting its commitment to fostering creativity and building meaningful connections for millions of players."

Ninshino wrote that he's "truly honoured to take the helm at Sony Interactive Entertainment", continuing: "We will continue to grow the PlayStation community in new ways, such as IP expansion, while also delivering the best in technology innovation.

"I want to thank Hermen for his expertise and leadership as he continues his role as CEO, Studio Business group. I am deeply grateful for the PlayStation community and their continued support and I am very excited for what the future holds."

Hulst's duties will continue to see him do exactly the same stuff - "lead the development, publishing and business operations of SIE’s first party-content", as well as pushing for more PlayStation games to get their own TV and film adapations via PlayStation Productions, as the likes of The Last of Us and Helldivers 2 already have or are penned in for.

Lin Tao, SIE's current senior vice president of finance, corporate strategy and development, is also stepping down as part of the chair-swapping to become CFO of the wider Sony Group, with her replacement to be announced at some point down the line.

So, all-in-all, some of those weird metal ball desk toys probably being shuffled around offices, but nothing that doesn't look like it was part of the plans initially Sony put together in the wake of Ryan deciding to go live on a big farm no doubt filled with bobbleheads of him, far away from work and the legions of console warriors on the socials.

Are you interested to see where Nishino takes Sony/PlayStation now he's been coronated sole big boss man? Let us know below!