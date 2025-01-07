Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix show? What do you mean? You must be thinking about the live-action film adaptation Sony just announced

That Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix series might have been canned, but don't worry, Sony has another trick up its sleeve: a film adaptation.

It's not exactly hard to notice that film and TV adaptations of games are the big thing at the moment. Sonic, Mario, Zelda, Yakuza, The Last of Us, Five Nights at Freddy's - the list goes on! So it was no surprise that Sony opted to bring Horizon Zero Dawn to the small screen with Netflix. Except, in July last year that got canned, a move that did feel a little surprising but Sony clearly went to work on other plans. During its CES 2025 keynote, the company announced that a film adaptation is in the works at Columbia Pictures. You'll know Columbia from a bunch of other films, though on the games adaptation front it notably produced the Uncharted movie.

PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash announced the news on-stage at CES (thanks, IGN), saying, "Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Productions are at the early stages of developing a film adaptation of the award-winning Horizon Zero Dawn. Just imagine, Aloy's beloved origin story set in a vibrant, far future world filled with the giant machines, brought to you for the first time on the big screen." There's obviously not all that much to go off of there right now, it's literally just a confirmation that it exists, not even a release window, so you can definitely expect it to be a good few years yet.

It does make me wonder if Sony is being particular about what gets the big screen treatment and what heads to the small screen, as God of War is still supposedly getting a TV adaptation, even if as of October last year it's apparently been moving towards "a different creative direction." That show's been work for a couple of years now, so we'll be waiting a while for that too.