Sony's latest anime gamble is a Ghost of Tsushima: Legends adaptation, and it's pulling talent from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Star Wars: Visions, and Madoka Magica

Sony clearly has a lot of faith in Ghost of Tsushima as an IP, as on top of that live-action film, an anime has just been announced.

It seems like Sony is finally getting the gears going when it comes to expanding the world of Ghost of Tsushima. Just last September a sequel from Sucker Punch Productions, Ghost of Yotei, was finally announced, and that's currently set to arrive sometime in 2025 (undoubtedly holding back a release date until Rockstar finally sets on for the extremely anticipated GTA 6). Now, as announced during Sony's CES 2025 presentation, an anime adaptation is in the works, but not of Yotei, or even technically Tsushima - it's based on Legends, the lesser-discussed multiplayer element of Tsushima, and it'll be coming to Crunchyroll (another Sony-owned subsidiary).

The production comes in collaboration with Aniplex, one of Sony's subsidiaries, and a company that has overseen massive titles like Demon Slayer and Sword Art Online. It's being directed by Takanobu Mizuno, who you'll probably know best as the director behind The Duel from the Star Wars anime anthology series Visions. Gen Urobuchi, a big name in the anime sphere having written both Psycho Pass and Madoka Magica, is on story duties, with studio Kamikaze Douga handling the animation; you'll have seen its work on Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, as it made those classic CG openings. It also did the animation for the Sand Land movie/ series, so we can probably bet on Legends being a CG series too.

⚔️We're very happy to announce our partnership with Aniplex to bring an anime series based on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to @Crunchyroll in 2027!!! pic.twitter.com/gDzzKnZ4YS — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) January 7, 2025

A Ghost of Tsushima anime wasn't the only announcement Sony made at CES either. For one, that Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix show is absolutely dead in the water, as it's now getting a film adaptation instead, and to boot one of last year's biggest hits Helldivers 2 is getting the big screen treatment too.

There's that live-action Tsushima film supposedly on the way from the director of John Wick too, but no word on that front on this occasion.