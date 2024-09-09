Sony hasn't said the PS5 Pro is the focus of tomorrow's Technical Presentation, but come on, it pro-bably is, right?

PlayStation has just announced a special livestream for tomorrow, and it just couldn't be anything other than the PS5 Pro, right?

It feels like almost since the PS5 was released there have been rumours of a PS5 Pro, something that wouldn't be entirely unsurprising given the PS4 Pro. But Sony just hasn't said anything neither here nor there about such a thing, despite the fact we all have kind of known one is definitely coming for a while now. And with the announcement from PlayStation that a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation hosted by PS4 and PS5 architect Mark Cerny, there just couldn't really be anything revealed apart from a PS5 Pro, right?

Tune in tomorrow for a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny



Tune in tomorrow for a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny



The 9-minute stream begins September 10 at 8:00am PT / 4:00pm BST. Full details: https://t.co/VC31WS9VYd pic.twitter.com/qGUF0Yj9Ia — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 9, 2024

Like, that's got to be it, especially considering the presentation is nine minutes long. I'm not gonna watch nine minutes of you talking about a new controller, Mark, so you better have something juicy. Plus, as part of PlayStation's 30th Anniversary celebrations, a new bit of art almost definitely teased the PS5 Pro's design (which also came alongside a playlist that featured, uh, Livin La Vida Loca, so you have to wonder if that's going to show up).

The livestream is being broadcast on the PlayStation YouTube channel at 8am PT/ 11am ET/ 4pm BST, so a slightly early start for those of you on the west coast of the US. Over on the PlayStation Blog there's ever so slightly more details, but all it really tells us is that it will "focus on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology." The innovations part is where I wonder if PlayStation has anything else up its sleeve, though I'm not going to place any money on it either.

There's obviously the question of cost too, and with the standard PS5 costing $500, we're probably looking at $600 plus, so a luxury item this most definitely will be. But hey, I'm sure it will be totally worth it considering all those games the PS5 has, right? Right?