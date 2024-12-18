Who said nostalgia was dead? Certainly not the first trailer for Karate Kid: Legends

I'm not sure how they're still making Karate Kid movies, but they are, and the latest one just got its first trailer.

Immediate apologies to those of you who are about to feel incredibly old with this point, but The Karate Kid turned 40 earlier this year, and even still they're pumping out more and more from the franchise. There was that reboot film back in 2010 with Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan that was a load of rubbish, unsurprisingly, but in 2018 the original cast was brought back for the TV series Cobra Kai (which has somehow managed to rack up 60 episodes across six seasons). Now, there's Karate Kid: Legends on the way, a film that seems to serve as both a sequel to the original 1984 film, as well as the 2010 one, and presumably Cobra Kai given that the original's lead actor Ralph Macchio is in this one too.

The first trailer, which you can check out above, looks… fine! Not really anything to complain about in particular, honestly. It's mostly got that problem of acting all grand and serious about a series that's been historically quite goofy (looking at you, Ghostbusters), but if you can get over that it'll probably be a fun enough time. The film brings back Chan as his character from the 2010 remake, Mr. Han, and Ralph Macchio from the original film as his character Daniel LaRusso, while introducing Ben Wang as Li Fong. Ming-Na Wen (Mulan, Everything Everywhere All At Once) is also set to make an appearance too, albeit in an undisclosed role.

If you are desperate to check out Karate Kid: Legends, you will have to wait a while, as it's not due out until May 30 next year, but if you're so desperate for more you might burst, part three of Cobra Kai season six (classic move, Netflix), is due out February 13, just a couple of months away.