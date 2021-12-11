If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Sony acquires God of War, Halo Infinite, and Valorant support studio Valkyrie Entertainment

It's the fifth acquisition this year.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the acquisition of Seattle-based developer, Valkyrie Entertainment.

Known for providing content and co-development services to several highly acclaimed studios, Valkyrie will join PlayStation Studios as the seventeenth studio and will aid in the development of “key PlayStation Studios franchises.”

“Valkyrie Entertainment is a highly adaptable and respected studio which has produced high-quality work on a range of platforms from console to PC; and a variety of styles from action to games-as-a-service titles,” said Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios in a press release.

“Valkyrie’s diverse capabilities will be welcomed by every team at PlayStation Studios as we continue to focus on delivering extraordinary gaming experiences.”

Since 2002, the studio has contributed to over 100 titles. These include PlayStation franchises such as God of War, InFamous, and Twisted Metal.

Valkyrie also contributed to Halo Infinite, the Forza Motorsport series, Valorant, League of Legends, and more high-profile titles. The studio is currently working with Sony Santa Monica Studio on God of War Ragnarok.

The day-to-day operations post-acquisition will continue to be run by Valkyrie Entertainment’s current management team. Terms of the transaction including the acquisition cost were not disclosed.

Valkyrie joins other recently acquired studios making it the fifth studio acquisition for Sony this year. Earlier this year, the company announced it had brought Housemarque, Nixxes, Firesprite, and Bluepoint Games into the fold.

