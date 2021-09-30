Sony has acquired Demon's Souls Remake studio Bluepoint Games

Sony has acquired Bluepoint Games, the studio responsible for the Demon’s Souls remake.

News of the acquisition was announced today on the PS Blog by PlayStation Studios head Herman Hulst.

“We’re thrilled to have officially joined PlayStation Studios,” said Bluepoint president Marco Thrush in a statement.

"Austin, Texas has been the home base for Bluepoint from when we first founded the studio back in 2006 and we’re now a team of close to 70 super-talented creatives and growing. While the studio has certainly grown over the past 15 years, our cultural beliefs have remained the same- to always push the envelope and create the highest-quality games possible all while having fun doing it. The focus on culture has been instrumental to our success and we’re excited that PlayStation Studios shares a similar culture and vision.

"PlayStation has such an iconic gaming catalog and for us, there’s been nothing better than to bring some of gaming’s masterpieces to new players. Becoming a part of PlayStation Studios empowers our team to raise the quality-bar even further and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community.

"Thanks to everyone who’s supported us throughout the years – we can’t wait to bring you more amazing games in this next chapter for Bluepoint Games.”

Back in June, PlayStation Japan accidentally leaked news of the acquisition when Sony announced it had brought Housemarque into the fold.

But that wasn’t the first we had heard of a possible Bluepoint acquisition. Rumblings regarding the possibility started making the rounds in fall 2020, and then again in February of this year.

Bluepoint has a history with Sony, having remastered games such as God of War and God of War 2 for the God of War Collection, the Ico & Shadow of the Colossus Collection, Flower, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection which included Uncharted 1-3, and Gravity Rush.

It is also the studio responsible for the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, and PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale.