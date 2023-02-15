Sons of the Forest kicks Starfield to the curb to become the most wishlisted game on Steam

Starfield is no longer the most wishlisted game on Steam. That title now belongs to Sons of the Forest.

This is according to SteamDB (thanks, ComicBook), which lists the Endnight Games survival horror as being on 187,986 wishlists compared to Starfield at 183,004.

Sons of the Forest is the highly-anticipated sequel to The Forest, which is a great game, in our humble opinion.

In the game, you are sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, which happens to be a "cannibal-infested hellscape." You will need to craft, build, and do your best to survive, alone or with friends, in an open world full of dangers.

The cool thing about it is it's up to you how the game is played. You won't have NPCs telling you what to do or handing out missions you don't want to do.

In this place, you are never really safe, as there are various mutated creatures, some human-like and others even scarier. To combat enemies, you will use numerous weapons for protection, such as axes, pistols, stun batons, spears, and more.

Wood is one of the most important resources in the game, as you need it to keep your fire stoked and to build a cabin - or even a compound. You will need to gather food, and with the changing seasons comes a change in diet. Don't try to survive alone unless you prefer, as it's more fun to share resources with friends and work together to build defenses.

We're really looking forward to trying it out.

Sons of the Forest goes into Steam Early Access on February 23.