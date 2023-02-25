Sons of the Forest keycard locations: How to get the Maintenance, VIP, and Guest cards

Sons of the Forest keycards get you access to hidden areas locked away in secret – and usually full of loot or other worthwhile items.

The trouble is actually finding them. Getting your hands on the Maintenance Keycard and the VIP Keycard involves finding two seemingly random points on the map and following some long, dark paths through an underground labyrinth.

The final card, the Guest Keycard, is also underground, but takes a bit less effort to grab.

Sons of the Forest Maintenance Keycard location

The Maintenance Key is in the northeastern part of the map, which will take at least a few hours for you to access. You also need the shovel to gain entrance to the bunker where the key is.

Head to the spot on the map shown in the image below.

In the clearing, take out your shovel, and start digging. After several shovelfuls, you should uncover a metal hatch door with “Maintenance A” painted on it. Enter the hatch and climb down the ladder. Turn around, and walk down the blood-spattered corridor. Take the first door on your right, which leads you into a living room area. At the far end is a desk with the Maintenance Keycard on it.

Sons of the Forest VIP Keycard location

The VIP Keycard takes rather longer to find. Travel to the green pulse location on the northwestern side of the island, as shown below.

A rock formation hides the entrance to a tunnel network. Approach the rocks, and interact with the gap when the prompt appears to do so. Bring out a light of some kind, and move forward through the long, dark cave until you reach another hatch. Climb down the ladder, and you’ll enter a rather gruesome locker room.

At the far right end of the room is a locked door. Use the Maintenance Keycard to unlock it.

The next phase is lengthy, but comparatively straightforward. You’ll pass through a few rooms where plants are growing and then enter another dark corridor. Turn left at the end, and go down the stairs into the water. Swim through the flooded room, then the next flooded room, navigating in between its fallen light fixtures, and then through another flooded room.

You emerge in a darker room. Turn right, and swim along the dim hallway. Roughly halfway along it is a doorway to your left. Follow the corridor to its end, where it dumps you into an office area. The VIP card is on the desk there.

Sons of the Forest Guest Keycard location

The Guest Keycard is at the green pulse just south of the area where you found the VIP card. Interact with the rock formation there, get your light out, and walk to the end of the dark cave passage, where it turns into a metal corridor.

Take a left when the corridor opens into a hallway, and then turn right once you enter the brightly lit room. Use the VIP card to open the locked door.

Enter the gym area, turn left, and keep walking until you exit into the atreum with two large staircases. Climb the stairs – either staircase is fine – and keep going to the back of the mall. Enter the next room, and keep moving forward through the restaurant until you reach the back wall. To your right is a table surrounded by dead people, and on the table is a corpse and, more importantly, the Guest Keycard.

