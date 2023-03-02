Sons of the Forest bunker locations | Where to find each bunker

Finding all the Sons of the Forest bunker locations takes you to some of the survival game’s most dangerous places, but if you want to see the end of the story, you’ll just have to put up with it.

Some bunkers have useful items and weapons, but others are part of Sons of the Forest’s narrative, with key items hidden inside that you can’t access the endgame without.

Most bunker entrances are buried, so you’ll need a shovel before you start looking. The island’s cannibals are always hungry, so take a good weapon and maybe Virginia along as well.

Check out the trailer for Sons of the Forest here.

Sons of the Forest bunker locations

We’ve found seven bunkers hidden across the island, and we’re fairly sure that’s all of them. The image above shows a broader look at where to find them all. Most of them are either located far from your starting location or require some kind of tool to reach – the shovel, for example, or a rebreather – so you won’t be able to make a dash for them immediately after landing on the island.

Regardless of where you start, tracking down one of the maintenance bunkers first is a good idea. These have valuable loot, weapons, beds, and even some outfits to help survive the wilderness.

Maintenance A Bunker location

This one has the Maintenance Keycard, which you need to progress in the main story, along with the 3D printer – another important item – an axe, and a bed. You need the shovel to dig up the entrance, though, so make sure to visit Shovel Cave first.

Maintenance B bunker location

The B Bunker is further away from each starting point, but the loot is worth the trek. Here, you find a bow, another printer, and a silencer for your pistol.

Maintenance C bunker location

C Bunker is even further away, on the eastern side of the island, and it only has one item of interest: the revolver.

Food and Dining Bunker location

This bunker leads you to an abandoned mall and is where you eventually find the VIP Keycard, needed to access the final bunker and end the game. You can find a dress for Virginia here, food (surprise), and a crossbow.

Guest Keycard Bunker location

As the name suggests, this bunker is home to the Guest Keycard. It also has a chainsaw, which is less vital for the story, but much more fun.

Ruined Bunker location

The Ruined Bunker is in the island’s southeastern quadrant, and it’s here you find the Golden Armor that you need before entering the VIP Bunker to reach the ending. This bunker is much more dangerous than the others and has a fair few enemies lurking inside. Make sure you’re armed with a weapon – the chainsaw, for example – and some healing items before heading in. Once you reach a certain point, you can’t leave until you find the alternate exit.

Aside from the golden armor, you can also find a katana.

VIP Bunker location

The VIP bunker is in the northeastern part of the island near the cost, east of the Maintenance C Bunker. You need the VIP card to enter, and you can find a shotgun inside, along with a set of pajamas because of course you can. Make sure to save and visit everywhere you wanted to visit before going inside, since this is the point of no return.

If you're after more help on the island, check out our full Sons of the Forest walkthrough for how-tos and the best place to head next.