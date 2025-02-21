Sonic X Shadow Generations drops to lowest price ever for PS5, now just $27 for a limited time

Sonic X Shadow Generations is currently available at Woot for $26.99, down from its usual $49.99. That's a solid 46% off, and even better than the Black Friday deal we saw a few months back, which I can get behind. I'm not saying Sonic games are always worth the hype (we've all seen some stinkers), but this one? It's legit. We gave it a solid 4/5 in our review. If that doesn't convince you, I don't know what will.

This isn't some half-baked, "let's just cash in on the Sonic name" mess. This game actually feels like a proper Sonic experience. Fast, furious, and full of attitude. Even the Shadow content is built for speed, and the game does a great job of making you feel like you're actually zooming through them. Players can fly past loops and dodge obstacles in a way that feels earned. Sonic and Shadow have the speed and platforming down to a science.

It's not the most groundbreaking thing you've ever played, and Sonic x Shadow Generations doesn't pretend to be. We want a solid game that's fun, fast and doesn't try to be something it's not. And that's what this game delivers.

$26.99 is the perfect price point for anyone who's even remotely a fan of Sonic, this Woot deal is a 46% discount off a game that's well worth it. The Shadow gameplay is probably the closest we'll get to something resembling Sonic Adventure's sandbox gameplay, so this is the most fun you've had with a hedgehog. It's currently one of my go-to chill-out games on my Rog Ally X before bed, and I highly recommend it. Let us know if you decide to pick this one up.