Sonic games might be hit or miss, but now that the movies are a billion dollar franchise, we can easily assume they're here to stay

Everyone's favourite blue hedgehog can't guarantee a successful game, but it turns out that Sonic can really put bums in movie theatre seats.

All those years ago, when the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer was released showing… that… it felt safe to assume that it was dead on arrival. Then, Paramount made the wise (and definitely unfair to the animators) to delay the movie by a few months, and low and behold, we got a good live action movie design of a beloved character! The film went on to do really well, too, grossing $320 million on a $85 million at the box office. Its sequel did even better, taking home $405 million, proving the first one wasn't a fluke. And in less than a month since its release, the third and most recent entry has so far taken home $285 million, with a post on the box office subreddit noting that this officially makes Sonic the Hedgehog a billion dollar franchise.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's obviously unclear how much the final box office total will be for the most recent entry, and if it can overtake the second film considering it's got a good $120 million to go. There's also the fact that the third film is reportedly going to be available to stream later this month on January 21, but any which way the film is clearly a success, making it three for three on cinematic releases. The games are famously incredibly hit or miss, with one of the more recent entries, Sonic Superstars, apparently proving to be a disappointment, though with the third film doing as well as it is, there's clearly still a hunger for more from the classic characters.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We know that a fourth film is in the works, that was confirmed before the third one even came out, and Jim Carrey is even up for coming back for it, so if they manage to make it to a fifth film, we might even see it become a two billion dollar franchise. But who's counting!