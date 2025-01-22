Make sure you're free March, 2027 Sonic fans, because the fourth film just got a release date

With Sonic the Hedgehog 3 now available digitally, its box office run is likely finished, but luckily a release date for Sonic 4 has already been set in stone.

It's no secret that the Sonic movies have been a big hit for Paramount. Earlier this month, collectively the three of them reached the billion dollar mark at the box office, and the third entry is even now the second highest grossing video game movie in the US with only Mario ahead of it - not to mention the fact that Sonic 3 became the highest grossing film of the franchise just last week. Yep, the films are doing well, so well that they were confirmed to be getting a fourth film before the third one even came out. And now, as reported by Variety, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 officially has a release date, even if you'll have to wait a little while longer for it.

We already knew the film would be releasing in 2027, but Paramount has now specifically set it a release date of March 19, so just over a couple of years away. Obviously there's no guarantees it'll make this date, films get delayed all the time, something the Sonic franchise is no stranger to, but it's something for all the superfans to hold onto in the meantime in anycase. No story details have been revealed about the film as of yet, but the third film's post-credits scene (which I won't spoil here) clearly indicates a general direction it'll head in.

There's also been no confirmation as to who will return for the fourth film, but we can probably safely assume that Jeff Fowler will be back in the director's chair, as well as Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic alongside Idris Elba and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Knuckles and Tails respectively - here's hoping we get to see Keanu Reeves as Shadow again too.