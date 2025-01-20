People just can't get enough of that edgy black and red hog, as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 outruns its predecessor to become the highest grossing entry in the series

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has clearly proven itself a hit with fans, as it has overtaken the second film at the box office.

We already knew that the Sonic film universe was here to stay, but day by day it's getting clearer and clearer. For one, the series was confirmed to be getting a fourth film in 2027 before the third film had even released, and earlier this month the three films had amassed a collective box office taking of $1 billion. On top of that, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 took the record of being the second highest grossing video game movie in the US, with only The Super Mario Bros. Movie ahead of it (admittedly quite a bit ahead of it). Now, as reported by Variety, the third entry in the film series has achieved another record, this time within its own franchise.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Over the weekend, Sonic 3 hit a box office total of $420 million globally making it the highest grossing movie across the three films to have released so far. Previously that title belonged to the second film, which took home $405 million at the box office, still an impressive and healthy figure. I'm sure Paramount will be pleased to see growth like this, even if it's only marginal (if $20 million can be marginal), as this would presumably be the point where things would start to dip if they were to at all.

I have no doubts that the presence of Shadow helped bump up sales for this one, considering he is a fan favourite character, but now there's the question of whether or not the fourth film will do quite as well. The post-credits scene does introduce another fan favourite, one that I'm personally excited for, so we'll have to wait and see if the blue hog can keep up his momentum.