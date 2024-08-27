Sonic the Hedgehog 3 looks to be giving fans everything they want in its first trailer - Keanu Reeves, sad Shadow backstory, classic music and all

After an incredibly long wait, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 finally has its first trailer, and it's looking like an absolute doozy for fans of the series.

It had been starting to look like Sonic 3 was never going to come out, given that it's out in four months, but Paramount finally dropped a trailer for it today, showing off Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles finally working together as the ever-loveable Team Sonic. And best of all, we finally got our first look at Shadow the Hedgehog in motion - who yes, is in fact voiced by the one and only Keanu Reeves. The film essentially looks to be something of an adaptation of Sonic Adventure 2, though on this occasion Sonic and co are having to team up with Eggman to take on Shadow. Presumably that'll all change come the end of the film, because Shadow has to have his anti-hero arc, but we'll see!

It being a Sonic Adventure 2 adaptation means that yes, Maria is in it, Shadow's best friend, who is also an actual child that gets shot in the original games. The trailer sure does make it look like Maria dies, but how brutally that transpires in the actual film, I don't know, but again I imagine it'll be more of an offscreen situation. Eggman's grandfather Gerald Robotnik also shows up a couple of times, so I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up being the main villain too (in SA2, he's dead, but ends up kind of being the main bad guy due to him making the "ultimate weapon").

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Oh, and there was of course a movie trailer rendition of the Green Hill Zone theme that eventually transitions into a movie trailer version of SA2's Live and Learn, which might be the only time I approve of movie trailer music (take a shot every time I write movie trailer).

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is out in theatres this coming December 20.