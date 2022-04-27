If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

SONIC SWEEP

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now the highest grossing video game movie of all time

The loveable blue hedgehog is nearing $300 million in sales at the global box office.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hasn't even been out for a month, and it's safe to say that it has already been a huge success for everyone involved. Namely, SEGA and Paramount Pictures.

The sequel is nearing $300 million in sales (via Deadline), currently sitting at $287 million earnt. This is already more than the original Sonic the Hedgehog film from 2020, and makes it the highest grossing video game movie of all time.

In an International Box Office update, Deadline shared the following:

"The international Sonic 2 cume is now $142M for $287.8M global meaning the little blue critter will zoom past $300M any day now."

"Leading the charge for Sonic are the UK ($26.3M), Mexico ($15.7M), France ($14.3M), Australia ($13.1M) and Brazil ($8.9M)."

It appears that the blue hedgehog has seen significant popularity in the UK, and with the movie due to launch in the Middle East next week and Japan in August, Sonic is going to continue to take the global box office by storm.

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, we witness Sonic and Tails embark on a journey to locate the Master Emerald. However, they have their work cut out for them when Knuckles the Echidna and Dr. Eggman are hot on their tails.

The film is a win for video-game movies, as Alex discussed in his review of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. SEGA and Paramount Pictures have employed and enhanced the source material from the video-games, without steering away from it too much. Things are fun, the Sonic formula is there, and it's no wonder that the film has been such a success on the big screen.

Have you been to see Sonic the Hedgehog zoom around the silver screen this month? Do you think it deserves its spot as the highest grossing video game movie of all time? Let us know!

Tagged With

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey’s passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and she’s been a horror fanatic ever since. When she is not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly, she can be found trying to climb ranks in Valorant.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch