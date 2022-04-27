Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now the highest grossing video game movie of all time

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hasn't even been out for a month, and it's safe to say that it has already been a huge success for everyone involved. Namely, SEGA and Paramount Pictures.

The sequel is nearing $300 million in sales (via Deadline), currently sitting at $287 million earnt. This is already more than the original Sonic the Hedgehog film from 2020, and makes it the highest grossing video game movie of all time.

In an International Box Office update, Deadline shared the following:

"The international Sonic 2 cume is now $142M for $287.8M global meaning the little blue critter will zoom past $300M any day now."

"Leading the charge for Sonic are the UK ($26.3M), Mexico ($15.7M), France ($14.3M), Australia ($13.1M) and Brazil ($8.9M)."

#SonicMovie2 surpassed the 2020 #SonicMovie to claim the top spot in this domestic box office record for the highest grossing film based on a video game franchise. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/rlQ5Om7216 — Tails' Channel · Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates (@TailsChannel) April 26, 2022

It appears that the blue hedgehog has seen significant popularity in the UK, and with the movie due to launch in the Middle East next week and Japan in August, Sonic is going to continue to take the global box office by storm.

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, we witness Sonic and Tails embark on a journey to locate the Master Emerald. However, they have their work cut out for them when Knuckles the Echidna and Dr. Eggman are hot on their tails.

The film is a win for video-game movies, as Alex discussed in his review of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. SEGA and Paramount Pictures have employed and enhanced the source material from the video-games, without steering away from it too much. Things are fun, the Sonic formula is there, and it's no wonder that the film has been such a success on the big screen.

Have you been to see Sonic the Hedgehog zoom around the silver screen this month? Do you think it deserves its spot as the highest grossing video game movie of all time? Let us know!