Sonic the Hedgehog 3's latest trailer features a surprising Pokemon reference, and now I can't help but think about what that crossover would look like

Paramount and Sega have graced us with a new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 today, and a bit unexpectedly, there's a reference to Pokemon in it.

It's been a couple of months since the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 dropped, but with the film releasing in about a month's time, fans have obviously been eagerly awaiting another one. If that's you, it's your lucky day! As the second official trailer for the upcoming threequel was dropped by Paramount earlier today, and it… well, it has a kid in it asking if Tails is Detective Pikachu, which 1. they can do that, 2. caught me off guard (in a good way!), and 3. really has me wondering what that crossover would look like.

Are we talking Sonic characters battling with Pokemon? I personally don't think Sonic would run Shaymin just because it's a hedgehog, probably more something like Jolteon which is the sixth fastest Pokemon, and fits that Cool Guy vibe Sonic has. Or maybe it would be "here's what Knuckles looks like as a Pokemon" situation. Who knows! Either way, it's a fun trailer that offers up more of a look at the Chao themed restaurant that Team Sonic goes to, which I would argue is the most important thing in the entire thing. Though there is one sad matchcut of Shadow with future-dead-girl Maria, so those of you that like to cry about Sonic characters (I'm including myself here, this isn't a dunk) will get something out of it too.

There's obviously lots to look forward to in the film outside of just what's in the trailers too, as the film's director Jeff Fowler teased that there'll be a tease in the film itself for more characters that'll appear in future series instalments (and while he didn't confirm it, my money's on Big the Cat).

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is due out in cinemas December 20, next month.