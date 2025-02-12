Sonic Racing: Crossworlds gets it first gameplay trailer at the Sony State of Play, as well as a network test later this month

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds just got a new gameplay trailer at the Sony State of Play, which means we caught a peak at the game in action, multiple tracks, loads of vehicles, and all that good Sonic R goodness. In addition, a closed network test for the game was announced for February 21.

It's been a long time since the last Sonic Racing game. The last one was Sonic Team Racing, which came out back in 2019. This game seems like that same energetic, vibrant racing action on a whole other level. It looks gorgeous, and might just fill the hole in your heart only racing games can fill. You can watch the trailer below:

You can sign up for the playtest now, as well as wishlist the game on Steam. The game is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.