Sonic Frontiers ad prematurely reveals November 8 release date out of nowhere

Sonic Frontiers appears to be releasing on November 8, as per a now-removed ad uploaded to YouTube. It seems that someone behind the scenes was really living that “gotta go fast” mindset — publishing a trailer was ahead of schedule.

As for when this trailer was meant to go live, it’s possible that the release date was intended to be shown off at the Gamescom Opening Night Live show later today. The upcoming open world Sonic title that we’ve been seeing more and more of over recent months has been receiving a mixed reception from fans since we first laid eyes on it.

Feeling a tad nostalgic? Watch the first ever Sonic Frontiers trailer here!

Although the trailer was swiftly taken down, Sonic fans are some of the quickest out there, meaning a back-up was saved and uploaded to Twitter courtesy of quick-on-the-draw user Shaikh Sehran. In it, we see a brief 30 seconds of Sonic racing through different environments present in the open world, as well as taking on some absolutely massive enemies towering overhead.

Here is the back up :) pic.twitter.com/wuh2mnx3wJ — Shaikh Sehran (@ShaikhSehran) August 23, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

November 8 is an interesting release date for the Sonic Frontiers as that’ll mean the game will be in our hands only one day before God of War Ragnorok — another AAA big hitter. While it’s doubtful that the fanbases for both titles cross over enough for it to be a problem for either developer, it does mean that an already stacked month is looking even more busy!

It also means that Sonic Frontiers will be facing off against Skull and Bones which is also set for a November 8 release date. Again, not much crossover, but it’s yet another reason why we’re saving our pennies up for the upcoming months.

Are you planning on picking up the game this November? Let us know below! If you’re looking for more Gamescom-related announcements, check out our GamesCom Opening night how to watch page. If it’s just Sonic Frontiers you care about, remember the game will be playable at EGX 2022 this year!