Sonic 3 star Jim Carrey says he's "open to the idea" of returning for Sonic 4, after casually pulling another of the top 10 faces of all-time

Jim Carrey is fresh off of reprising the role of moustachioed and bald baddie Dr Robotnik in Sonic 3, and he's already suggested that he'd at aleast consider the idea of returning for furture Sonic movies - for example, a Sonic 4, provided he thinks the idea of whatever's pitched "sounds fun".

This comes after Carrey basically came out of retirement to do Sonic 3, saying on the red carpet that he'd returned - after previously joking that "if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see" is what it'd take to lure him in - because he'd "bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly".

Speaking to Japanese YouTube channel Cinema Today, Carrey said the following when asked about the possibility of him starring in more Sonic movies in the future: "I’m definitely open. I’m open to the idea, and generally, they come to me with the next idea, and if I go, ‘that sounds fun’, then I’ll do it. I don’t feel locked to anything in life, unless it’s something that interests me.

"I certainly love this crew, I love this gang that makes these movies, and I love the fans. There’s a lot of really great energy around it, great responses, and the fans jump in and say, ‘how about if you do this?’ They’ve been super helpful. I think we’re all making this movie together."

Towards the start of the video, Carrey also says that he "power-rests between projects" and proceeds to pull a pretty good face. I'd not say it's quite on the level of his Grinch face in terms of my very official good face rankings, but it's a solid effort, and it comes with a fun little noise too. 8/10.

