Moviegoers clearly love speedy hedgehogs more than electric rats, as Sonic 3 overtakes Detective Pikachu to become the second highest grossing video game movie ever

It looks like nothing, not even a digital release, can slow Sonic the Hedgehog 3 down, as the film is now the second highest grossing video game movie of all time.

When Pokemon Detective Pikachu came out way back in 2019, it went on pretty quickly to become the highest grossing video game movie ever made. It's not like there was much quality competition, the record holder before that was the 2016 Warcraft movie which… exists. That of course changed a few years later, when The Super Mario Bros. Movie made more than a billion dollars at the box office, bumping that yellow electricity rat voiced by Deadpool down to second place. Except, in the race for second place, Pikachu has seen yet another blow, as the newest contender for video game movies is Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Over the weekend, Sonic 3 took second place on the list of highest grossing video game film adaptations, as according to Box Office Mojo it has now taken home $462 million, a whole $12 million more than Detective Pikachu's $450 million. The third Sonic film is obviously still in theatres in some places, so it could go on to earn a bit more than that, though I imagine it'll just be a trickle at this point. On top of that, the film already has its digital release (which recently confirmed that Shadow's love for telenovelas is, in fact, based on that one meme), so fans won't have as much of a reason to go see the film in the theatre now.

Of course, fans of the series already have something else to look forward to, as not only was Sonic the Hedgehog 4 announced before the third film even came out, a release date for it has already been set in stone (or, as stone as any release date is these days). Sonic 3 teased just which classic character is being introduced in the fourth film, and while I won't spoil it here, they're sure to be a welcome addition to the cast - presuming they can get the casting right, too.