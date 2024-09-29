Not sure if you can do a spoiler warning for a 23 year old game, but some players are getting their Silent Hill 2 remake copies early, so here's one anyway

Oops, looks like it's spoiler season for the Silent Hill 2 remake, as some players seem to already have copies of the game.

What's the rules on spoilers when it comes to remakes of games that have been out for decades at this point? If you ask me, I think a little bit of courtesy is nice as for a lot of people this will be the first time they're experiencing the game - it's kind of like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, where pretty much everyone knows that One Big Spoiler, but we all talked about it generally vaguely for fear of spoiling it for someone who somehow didn't know. And now we're here again, this time with the Silent Hill 2 remake, where I'm having to warn you about spoilers, as it looks like at least a few players have gotten their copies of the game (very) early.

It's not a leak in this particular case, as a user on Reddit shared a photo of their physical copy of the remake on the Silent Hill subreddit. Important to note is that this is incredibly early, as the game isn't actually due out until October 8, more than a week away. According to the user that shared getting their copy early, they got lucky because UK retailer GAME accidentally sent their copy early. The user in question doesn't seem to have shared any spoilers themselves just yet, but they don't seem to be the only one that has their copy early.

Whether or not spoilers will actually make their way online is another question, but considering there is meant to be new content, you still might want to be wary of where you spend your time on the internet. You'll especially want to be careful if you're hoping to play the game on a console other than PS5, as it's apparently a PS5 console exclusive for an entire year.