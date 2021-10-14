Solar Ash delayed to December

Annapurna Interactive and Heart Machine have announced a delay for Solar Ash.

Originally set to release on October 26, the 3D third-person action platformer will instead arrive on PC and PlayStation on December 2.

According to Heart Machine, the studio wants to game "to shine," therefore, it needs extra time to get the last pieces of polish and bug fixes into the game. The announcement also mentioned the global pandemic has also played a factor in the delay.

Developed by the studio that brought you the rather excellent Hyper Light Drifter, in Solar Ash, you play as a Voidrunner who travels biomes in the hopes of saving your homeworld from a black hole.

You will need to use your speed and agility to cover vast distances and use other tools which will help you rappel across gaps and up vertical spaces. You can also surf the clouds and use rails to reach “greater heights and secret enclaves.”

As you progress, you’ll encounter dangers that escalate in challenge and scale the more you explore. You will also encounter large creatures located in the Ultravoid that hold the key to continuing your quest and saving the world.

Solar Ash will be made available on PC through the Epic Games Store and on PS4 and PS5.