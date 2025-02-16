SNK announces Fatal Fury: City of the wolves a season one character pass, and Kain as its eighth playable character

SNK has just dropped a lot of new info about Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, including its eighth playable character Kain, and the season one DLC pass. It also reminded folks of its open beta period later this month.

Kain, the final boss of Garou: Mark of the Wolves, is returning to the cast with a slick fancy look for the first time in a 3D game. In his trailer (which you can see below) we see a lot of ranged pressure, some fancy combos, and a shiny new super.

Kain joins the roster for FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves pic.twitter.com/8UNzNbfOaX — Evo (@Evo) February 16, 2025

As for the season 1 DLC pass, it'll include Ken Masters and Chun Li from the Street Fighter series, Andy Bogard, Joe Higashi, and Mr Big too. The pass will kick off with Andy and Ken in Summer 2025, Joe will drop in the fall, Chun Li in the Winter, and Mr Big in early 2026.

Finally, the open beta was pushed yet again. It'll run between February 20 and February 24 on PC, Xbox, and the PS4 / PS5. Players will have access to ranked matches as well as on offline training mode, which is nice!

Are you excited for City of the Wolves, let us know below!